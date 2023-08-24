Back to Hogwarts

September 22
September 22nd at FML
September 22nd at FML(Flower Memorial Library)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Aug. 24, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Back to Hogwarts

at the Flower Memorial Library

September 22 from 5:30-8:30 pm

All ages welcome

It’s time to head back to Hogwarts as another school year begins! Head to a potions class, compete in dueling club, answer some wizard trivia, or watch an interactive screening of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. The choice is yours at this year’s Back to Hogwarts!

All ages welcome. Costumes encouraged!

Full list of activities:

-Dueling Club

-Potions Class

-Interactive movie

-Trivia

-Crafts

-Photobooth set up

-Sorting hat station

Questions? Contact:

Amanda: atehonica@ncls.org

Brittani: blajuett@ncls.org

315.785.7705

