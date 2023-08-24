Back to Hogwarts
September 22
at the Flower Memorial Library
September 22 from 5:30-8:30 pm
All ages welcome
It’s time to head back to Hogwarts as another school year begins! Head to a potions class, compete in dueling club, answer some wizard trivia, or watch an interactive screening of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. The choice is yours at this year’s Back to Hogwarts!
All ages welcome. Costumes encouraged!
Full list of activities:
-Dueling Club
-Potions Class
-Interactive movie
-Trivia
-Crafts
-Photobooth set up
-Sorting hat station
Questions? Contact:
Amanda: atehonica@ncls.org
Brittani: blajuett@ncls.org
315.785.7705
