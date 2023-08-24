Charles “Charlie” E. Tupper, of Russell

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - Charles “Charlie” E. Tupper, passed away on August 23, 2023 at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh.

There will be a graveside service in South Russell Cemetery on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Edwards. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Charlie was born on October 2, 1938 in Newton Falls to the late Erastus G. and Esther (Yancey) Tupper. He graduated in 1957 from his beloved Knox Memorial High School in Russell and greatly enjoyed his high school experience, especially playing trombone in marching band, basketball and softball. Charlie began his career with Rouse Construction and Riverside Ironworks in Gouverneur and retired from General Motors in Massena as a Journeyman Welder in 2002 after nearly 25 years.

Charlie married Judy M. Sawyer on March 29, 1969. Above all else, he was a family man and enjoyed annual trips to Kentucky with them to visit his extended family for many years. Music was his great enjoyment, playing guitar, banjo and keyboard while singing in churches, nursing homes and with family and friends. He was an avid lover of the outdoors while fishing on the Grasse River, hunting, and playing horseshoes. One of his prized possessions was his 1973 Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was a friend to all and went out of his way to make people comfortable.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Tupper, 5 children, Charles Gregory Tupper and his wife, Sarah, Deborah White and her husband, Stephen, Eric G. Tupper and his wife, Jennifer, Jill Gosselin and her husband, Daniel, and Michelle Rusho and her companion, Dylan Detlor. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren with one on the way.

Charlie is predeceased by his parents, a son, Harry William Tupper, his brother, Harry Weldon Tupper, and his first wife, Margaret “Peggy” E. Briggs.

In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Charlie may be made to the Edwards-Knox Central School Music Department, 2512 Co Rt 24, Hermon NY 13652.

