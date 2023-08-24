Cranberry Lake land sold for $4.4 million

Adirondacks File photo
Adirondacks File photo(WCAX)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRANBERY LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Thousands of acres of land north of Cranberry Lake have been sold for $4.4 million, putting the land back in private hands.

The Conservation Fund, a national land trust, bought 8,000 acres north of the lake in 2015. The land was for decades the source of timber for the Newton Falls paper mill.

In 2021, the Conservation Fund struck a deal to sell 1,000 acres of the land along the southern branch of the Raquette RIver to New York State. That sale included a “conservation easement” for all 8,000 acres which preserves the entire tract’s habitat, but will still let the public use the land.

The easement also allows for the land to continue to support the local economy.

And in June the Conservation Fund sold the remaining 7,000 acres to a private group, Cranberry Renewable Timber, a company based in Castorland, in Lewis County.

“The motivation of a buyer like this was to look at the land base, it fits in their own business objectives - and the conservation easement on the land was compatible with how they were going to manage the land anyway - so it really made for a good project for them,” said Tom Duffus from the Conservation Fund.

Duffus said Cranberry Renewable TImber is run by Lyndakers in Castorland. Online records show Renewable TImber has the same address as Lyndaker Timber Harvesting, which has been logging in the Adirondacks for more than 40 years.

We reached out to the company but didn’t hear back.

As for the $4.4 million selling price, Duffus says the Conservation Fund is recouping its money so it can continue with its mission of preserving land around the country.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
Nursing shortage
Union: overwhelmed hospital nurse quits over staff shortage
Pleasant Night Inn
Judge temporarily blocks motel from housing migrants
Workers restore old bunker at Ives Hill Country Club
Ives Hill Country Club selling for $1.9M
Lewis County man pleads guilty to sexually exploiting children

Latest News

Watertown lawmakers set a public hearing on the possibility of not allowing retail marijuana...
Should pot be sold at farmers markets?
Affirmative Action Ruling
Supreme Court affirmative action ruling has little effect at NC colleges
Marijuana leaf and doctor. Credit: Ilmicrofono Oggiono / CC BY 2.0
SLC Public Health to parents: lock up your pot
New students at Jefferson Community College move into their dormitory rooms, August 24, 2023.
New students at JCC move onto campus