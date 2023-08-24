Cranberry Lake land sold for $4.4 million

CRANBERY LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Thousands of acres of land north of Cranberry Lake have been sold for $4.4 million, putting the land back in private hands.

The Conservation Fund, a national land trust, bought 8,000 acres north of the lake in 2015. The land was for decades the source of timber for the Newton Falls paper mill.

In 2021, the Conservation Fund struck a deal to sell 1,000 acres of the land along the southern branch of the Raquette RIver to New York State. That sale included a “conservation easement” for all 8,000 acres which preserves the entire tract’s habitat, but will still let the public use the land.

The easement also allows for the land to continue to support the local economy.

And in June the Conservation Fund sold the remaining 7,000 acres to a private group, Cranberry Renewable Timber, a company based in Castorland, in Lewis County.

“The motivation of a buyer like this was to look at the land base, it fits in their own business objectives - and the conservation easement on the land was compatible with how they were going to manage the land anyway - so it really made for a good project for them,” said Tom Duffus from the Conservation Fund.

Duffus said Cranberry Renewable TImber is run by Lyndakers in Castorland. Online records show Renewable TImber has the same address as Lyndaker Timber Harvesting, which has been logging in the Adirondacks for more than 40 years.

We reached out to the company but didn’t hear back.

As for the $4.4 million selling price, Duffus says the Conservation Fund is recouping its money so it can continue with its mission of preserving land around the country.

