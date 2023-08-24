Curtis B. “Curt” More, 55, Omar

Curtis B. “Curt” More, 55, State Route 180, passed away on August 18, 2023, at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse. (Funeral Home)

OMAR, New York (WWNY) - Curtis B. “Curt” More, 55, State Route 180, passed away on August 18, 2023, at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse.

He was born August 12, 1968, in Watertown, NY son of Donald and Betty Brough More. He attended General Brown High School. He was a yard foreman for Top Notch Building Components, based out of Lowville, NY.

Curt is survived his son, Jordan (Desiree) More, Omar, his mother, Betty More, Dexter, his brothers, Donald, Dexter, Jeff, Calcium, Terry (Ann), Dexter, two sisters, Gail (Mark) Lambert, Dexter and Dorry (Roger) McIntosh, Dexter, four stepchildren, David Schnoor, Tara Steptore, Michelle Schnoor, and Grant Schoor, four grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Besides his father, he was predeceased by two sons, Jason and Curtis Micheal More, a brother, Daniel More, and Curt’s long time companion of many years, Sandra G. Munson.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, September 7th at 11am at the Airport Christian Fellowship Church, Dexter, with Pastor Paul Gmitter, officiating. A covered dish luncheon will follow at the church hall.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

