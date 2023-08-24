Fitness with Jamie: Exercises for Your Back

Fitness with Jamie
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s more to strengthening your core than just working your abdominals.

Fitness expert Jamie Kalk says it’s important to work your back muscles at the same time as you exercise your abs.

You can catch her exercises in the video above.

You can email Jamie your ideas, questions, and comments to befitforlife73@gmail.com.

