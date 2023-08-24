Fort Drum helicopter makes emergency landing

File photo of an Apache helicopter
File photo of an Apache helicopter(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - A helicopter from Fort Drum had to make an emergency landing because of a bird strike.

The Apache helicopter was forced down just before 9 PM Wednesday near Stone Mills.

Fort Drum officials said the two person crew is ok, though one of them had minor injuries, which required treatment.

Drum officials emphasized that the safety of soldiers and the surrounding community is important to the military post.

