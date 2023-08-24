Francis L. “Peanut” Hughes Jr., 66, formerly of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Francis L. “Peanut” Hughes Jr., age 66, of Elmwood Ave in Rochester, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2023, at the Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY surrounded by his loving family.

A visitation will be held on Friday, September 1, 2023, from 12:00pm-2:00pm at the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home located at 324 New York Avenue, Ogdensburg. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:30pm and the burial will take place in the Ogdensburgh Cemetery.

He was born on June 30, 1957, in Ogdensburg, NY to the late Francis L. “Pee Wee” Hughes, Sr. & Joan Sinnott. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1975. Francis worked in Construction, he was a roofer and helped build many homes on Fort Drum. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, and loved all sports.

He is survived by his brother, John C. Hughes (Dorrie Maitland), Syracuse, NY, along with many special nieces, nephews, and cousins. Predeceased by his father Francis and a special aunt, Sharon M. McDonald.

