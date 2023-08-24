Gilbert C. Barlow Sr., 72, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Gilbert C. Barlow Sr., 72, passed away on Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023, after being stricken at his residence.

Gilbert was born on June 23rd, 1951, in Gouverneur to the late Leon Barlow Sr. and Leona (Gordinier) Pennock. After attending Carthage Augustinian Academy, he went on to attend Modern Welding School in Albany.

Gilbert worked as a truck driver for many years, after his service in the United States Army. He worked for Maury Enterprise, based out of Malone, NY, and drove for Swift Transportation. Gilbert also worked for E.C. Monuments in Carthage, NY.

Gilbert and his late wife, Neila (McDonald) Barlow were married on June 26th, 1993, and spent 17 years together before her passing in 2010. Gilbert drove his truck alongside his wife Neila and beloved dog Dolly; they traveled to 48 states together.

Gilbert loved to participate in a variety of North Country activities, including hunting and fishing. He was an avid bowler and a member of the 700 Club. Gilbert was also a huge fan of the New York Yankees. He also enjoyed collecting baseball cards and vinyl records. Gilbert adored his grandchildren very much and enjoyed spending time with all of them.

Gilbert is survived by his children, Courtney (David) Clevenger, Danny Barlow, Gilbert Barlow Jr. and his fiancé Brittanie Redman, and Mary Jane (Barron) Cromartie; his brothers, Oliver “Butch” Barlow, Gary Barlow, and David Barlow; his grandchildren, Jordy MaGuire, Brianna Clevenger, Brooke Clevenger, Owen Barlow, Isabelle Barlow, Gracelyn Barlow, and Emmett Barlow; and great-grandchildren, Olivia Smith, Saundra Marcial, and Declan MaGuire.

Gilbert is predeceased by his loving wife, Neila Barlow; his parents, Leon Barlow Sr. and Leona (Gordinier) Pennock; his step-father, Francis Pennock; his brother, Leon Barlow Jr.; his sister, Donna Ennis; and his beloved dog, Dolly.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Gilbert’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

There will be no public calling hours. A celebration of life will be held at the Great Bend Fire Hall on Friday, September 1st at 5 p.m. A private burial will be held in St. James Cemetery at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.