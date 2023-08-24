Head to Cape Vincent next week for annual car show

Autos on the River in Cape Vincent
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cape Vincent is hosting its annual Autos on the River next weekend.

Chamber of Commerce executive director Kristie Stumpf Rork says last year’s event drew about 90 antique, vintage, and classic vehicles.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The event is on the village green from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 2.

There’s a sensory lane so kids can touch things that aren’t classic cars.

There will be a food vendor and ‘50s and ‘60s music throughout the day. The event is free to attend.

You can preregister your vehicle for $10 or register the day of the event for $20. The entry fees are & $8 and $18 for military.

You can register online at capevincent.org or by stopping by the chamber office.

