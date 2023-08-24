Head to Public Square for summer’s final block party

Downtown Watertown Block Party
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The final downtown Watertown Block Party of the summer is this week.

Kraig Everard from Watertown First and Don Rutherford, CEO of the Watertown Local Development Corporation, told us about the event.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The block party is on the north side of Watertown’s Public Square from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, August 25. Traffic will be blocked from the square starting around 2 p.m.

There will be food and craft vendors and activities for kids. Music will be by When We Were Thirty and Annie in the Water.

Email watertownfirst@gmail.com to find out more.

