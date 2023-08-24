Janet Chartier, 90, of Tupper Lake

Janet Chartier, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister and friend, left this world peacefully, surrounded by family on August 22, 2023, at the age of 90. (Funeral Home)

TUPPER LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Janet Chartier, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister and friend, left this world peacefully, surrounded by family on August 22, 2023, at the age of 90.

Janet was a beloved member of the entire Tupper Lake Community. Working with seniors was a big part of her adult life. During her employment she implemented the Meals on Wheels program as well as countless other senior programs which remain in place today. Her generous spirit toward others and to her community earned her the Citizen of The Year award in the early 1990′s.

Janet was the matriarch and glue that held her (still growing) family together. She and her beloved husband Robert (BC) made sure every event they attended and each moment they had was special. Janet’s July 4th picnics, Thanksgiving dinners and Christmas celebrations are legendary among her family. Whether Janet was hosting Gourmet Club with their large group of friends, celebrating family birthdays or gathering on Front Street after mass, Janet was the ultimate “Hostess with the Mostest”.

Janet loved spending weekends at her family camp that she and Bob proudly built together on Gordon Pond. Family and friends from all over the country enjoyed beach days, Janet’s hors d’oeuvres, berry picking, collecting golf balls on long walks, and crafting with pine cones. Winters were spent on the mountains skiing and sledding while skating on the pond and playing hockey were family favorites.

Janet was always on the go yet had an uncanny ability to find happiness in every moment life had to offer. Her good natured and thoughtful personality was contagious to everyone she met. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Janet was predeceased by her parents Donat and Annette (Genier) Richer, her siblings Raymond Richer, Theresa (Richer) Vanderhoff, Madeleine (Richer) Nadvornik, and Bert Richer. Her beloved husband Bob died in 2012; her twins Mark and Steven passed away in 1955 and her daughter Michelle in 2017.

Janet is survived by her sisters, Suzie LaVigne (Mark) and Marcy Gaudet. Her sons Mike (Mary Root), Scott (Mary Tice), son In-law Tom LaMere, and daughter Lisa Augustine as well as 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held at 10am and the service will begin at 11 am on Tuesday, August 29th at Frary Funeral Home in Tupper Lake, NY. Burial will follow at St. Alphonsus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made locally to the Michelle LaMere Scholarship Fund and to the Adirondack Adult Center.

