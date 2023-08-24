Joseph M. Harwood, 78, of Watertown

Joseph M. Harwood, 78, of Harrison Street, passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joseph M. Harwood, 78, of Harrison Street, passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 25, 2023 from 6pm-9pm at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Prayers will be said on Saturday, August 26 at 10:15 AM at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 AM at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church with Rev. Frank Natali officiating. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.

Joseph was born on July 10, 1945 in Watertown, son of the late Roland C. Harwood Sr. and Marion (Sculco) Harwood. He was educated at Watertown High School and went on to work for the New York Air Brake as a machinist, retiring in the early 2000s.

On October 11, 1987 he married Barbara Layton in Watertown.

Joseph was an avid bowler and fan of the New York Yankees and New York Giants. He was an active member of the Sacred Heart Church, working in the Holy Name Society. He was also a former life-member of the NSIL.

Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Barbara Harwood of Watertown; his children, Brigid Harwood of Watertown, Ryan (Jocelyn) Harwood of Philadelphia, PA, Thomas Roberts, Michael J. Roberts, and Kathy Roberts, all of Watertown; grandchildren, Aden, Abel, and Mia; a brother, Sanford (Rosemary) Harwood of Watertown; as well as nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a daughter, Jeanette Hinson; a brother, Roland Harwood Jr.; two sisters, Martha Anderson and Elizabeth Harwood; a nephew, Roger Harwood; and a niece, Sheri Harwood.

Memorial donations in Joseph’s memory may be made to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, Hospice of Jefferson County, or to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

