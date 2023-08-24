Joseph A. Seery, 83, formerly of Philadelphia

Joseph A. Seery, 83, formerly of CR-29, passed away, Thursday afternoon, August 17, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, NY, following a brief illness. (Funeral Home)

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Joseph A. Seery, 83, formerly of CR-29, passed away, Thursday afternoon, August 17, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, NY, following a brief illness.

Born April 1, 1940 in Watertown, NY, son of John “Ross” and Agnes Busler Seery.

Joseph married Hazel B. Conklin April 1, 1967 at the Philadelphia United Methodist Church. He was honorably discharged from the US Navy in October of 1967.

He began a lifelong career as a machinist for the New York Air Brake, Watertown, NY, retiring in 2002.

Joseph was a lifetime member of the Northside Improvement League, Watertown, NY.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoyed tinkering in his garage and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, John and Rebecca Seery, Dexter, NY; two granddaughters, Angel Seery and her partner, Kaikea Nakachi, Hawaii, and Cheyenne Seery, Philadelphia, NY; two sisters, Eva Thomas, Pillar Point, NY and Carolyn Farmer, Watertown, NY; nieces, nephews and cousins.

His parents, wife, Hazel, a daughter, Linda and several siblings all preceded him in death.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

