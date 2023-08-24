New students at JCC move onto campus

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New students at Jefferson Community College moved into their dormitory rooms Thursday.

Returning students move in this weekend.

Classes start Monday.

One first year student, Jason Carrasco, from the Bronx, drove to Watertown with his family. The business administration major will be playing baseball for JCC.

“I guess I’m excited, you know? College student, new change, adapting, adapting to what the future is going to be like, adapting to a life alone and away from home,” Carrasco said.

This week nearly two hundred students are moving in.

