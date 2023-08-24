New students at JCC move onto campus

New students at Jefferson Community College move into their dormitory rooms, August 24, 2023.
New students at Jefferson Community College move into their dormitory rooms, August 24, 2023.(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New students at Jefferson Community College moved into their dormitory rooms Thursday.

Returning students move in this weekend.

Classes start Monday.

One first year student, Jason Carrasco, from the Bronx, drove to Watertown with his family. The business administration major will be playing baseball for JCC.

“I guess I’m excited, you know? College student, new change, adapting, adapting to what the future is going to be like, adapting to a life alone and away from home,” Carrasco said.

This week nearly two hundred students are moving in.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
Nursing shortage
Union: overwhelmed hospital nurse quits over staff shortage
Lewis County man pleads guilty to sexually exploiting children
Workers restore old bunker at Ives Hill Country Club
Ives Hill Country Club selling for $1.9M
RSV vaccine
RSV vaccine will be available soon in north country

Latest News

Asylum seekers bussed from Texas to NYC, DC
Hochul pledges no migrants will be forced upstate
Ask the Pharmacist - August 24 - High Blood Pressure
"Stroll on Broadway" Music Fest
‘Stroll on Broadway’ Music Fest this weekend
"Stroll on Broadway" Music Fest
"Stroll on Broadway" Music Fest