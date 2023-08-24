Overcast with scattered showers

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a gloomy day.

We’ll have clouds with rain off and on all day.

Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

There will be more rain overnight. Lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Friday will be cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Highs will be in the low 70s through the weekend. It will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain on Saturday and mostly sunny on Sunday.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

It will be in the low to mid-70 on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain each day.

