Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Sunsets, sunflowers, birds & pets

Send It To 7 Pics of the Week
By Emily Griffin
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’ve had several nice sunsets lately. We have one captured by May Lowe at Kring Point State Park with her grandkids.

Another from Carthage was taken high in the sky by Steve Anderson.

And the result of so many sunny days: an 11-foot sunflower grown by Tana Taylor in Evans Mills.

Jenn Sigmon in Black Lake saw American goldfinches dining on her flowers.

Sharon Dafoe in Richville saw an intimate moment between a pair of cedar waxwings.

Sarah Richards shared silly shots of her hungry pup, Gerdee, and Ellen, her photogenic gosling.

Libby Parody also submitted her pet. Rescue dog Sophie was out enjoying the lake.

Finally, we have a hilarious video by Amy Briggs. She says her dog Vito has separation anxiety and found the home camera while she was away.

You can share your pics and goofy videos via Send It To 7 on our website and mobile app.

In the meantime, check out our Pics of the Week gallery below.

