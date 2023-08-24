SLC Public Health to parents: lock up your pot

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Department of Public Health is encouraging adults to be more attentive when using cannabis products at home among children.

According to Department of Public Health Director Jolene Munger, some products infused with cannabis may look similar to other food products that children eat.

Munger argues that these products look and mimic popular brands of cookies, candies, and chips which can be very dangerous if children consume them.

If a child does consume a cannabis-infused product, they are at risk of THC poisoning. (THC is the active ingredient in marijuana.)

“One of our biggest concerns is with the younger kids, the ones that may or may not be able to read or may not comprehend that the packaging of their parents’ edibles is going to be very similar to what they’re used to eating. So Oreos, Doritos, even your candies,” Munger said.

Munger advises adults that if they are using edibles or cannabis-infused products, they should keep them locked away so that children do not have access to them.

