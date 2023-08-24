‘Stroll on Broadway’ Music Fest this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the seventh year for the “Stroll on Broadway” Music Festival in Cape Vincent.

Mary Jordan with the Cape Vincent Arts Council said this should be the biggest and best year yet for the event.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News At Noon.

There will be music from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 26.

Musicians will play at nine storefront venues along Cape Vincent’s Broadway Street.

There will be activities for kids, wine tasting, and sidewalk sales.

Find out more at capevincentartscouncil.org.

