Tina M. Gonio, 57, of Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Tina M. Gonio, 57, of Carthage; died peacefully on August 23, 2023, at the St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, NY surrounded by her loving family.

A full obituary will be published tomorrow.

A Calling Hour will be held on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, from 1:00- 2:00 pm at the Calvary Assembly God Church, located at 10 Martin St. Rd in Carthage, NY 13619. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm at the church, with Pastor Bill Davis, officiating. The burial will follow and be held in the Fairview Cemetery in Carthage, NY. A reception will immediately follow the burial in the fellowship hall of the Church.

Memorial donations in Tina’s memory can be made to the Prison Ministry at the Calvary Assembly of God, 10 Martin St Rd, Carthage, NY 13619.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Tina’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

