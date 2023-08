WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two Watertown streets will be closed Thursday.

North Meadow Street will be closed from Coffeen Street to Arsenal Street.

Morrison Street will be closed from Burdick Street to Meriline Avenue.

In both cases, work is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. and be completed by the end of the day.

