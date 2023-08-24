William E. “Bill” Bradley, 89, of Madrid

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - William E. “Bill” Bradley, age 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday August 19, 2023 at the North Country Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, in Massena, NY. The arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Madrid.

Friends and family are welcome to call the Phillips Memorial Home, Madrid on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, from 11:00 AM until the time of funeral service at 1:00 PM with Rev. Garry B. Giroux presiding. Burial to follow funeral services in the parish cemetery.

Bill was born to the late Everett E. and Isabell (Colbert) Bradley in Madrid, NY on May 19, 1934. He attended Madrid Schools and soon on began work for the Local Laborer Union No. 322. He was married to his loving bride, Patricia M. Murray on July 30, 1955 at St. John the Baptist Church in Madrid, NY. They later relocated to Niagara Falls, NY. Bill and his wife soon relocated back to the North Country and began their family. Bill was employed with numerous jobs throughout St. Lawrence County. Bill retired from the Union in 1990.

In his past time Bill enjoyed competing in Tracker pulls throughout the North Country. He was also a member of the St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum.

Bill is survived by his two sons; Henry W. and wife Penny Bradley of Norwood, NY, Everett J and wife Gwen Bradley of Canton, NY, along with his three grandchildren; Dustin and Amanda Bradley of Potsdam, NY, Marsha and Mike Hollanger of Potsdam, NY, and Patrick Bradley of Canton. Bill is also survived by two great-grandchildren Baily and Nolan, a sister in-law Barbara Bradley and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his loving wife of 45 years, Patricia M. Bradley and a brother Colbert “Bert” Bradley.

Memorial contributions may be shared with St. John the Baptist Church; P.O. Box 187, Waddington, New York 13694

And West Potsdam First Responders; P.O. Box 975, Potsdam, New York 13676

