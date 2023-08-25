Alice Helen Phelps, 92 of Gouverneur

Alice Helen Phelps, age 92, of Gouverneur, passed away on August 24, 2023 at Hospice of Jefferson County in Watertown. (Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Alice Helen Phelps, age 92, of Gouverneur, passed away on August 24, 2023 at Hospice of Jefferson County in Watertown.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 from 3:00-6:00p.m. at French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Her funeral service will be on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Gouverneur. Condolence may be made online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Alice was born on May 18, 1931 in the Town of Rossie to the late Frederick Q. and Helen Mae (Shippee) Drumb. She graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1949. Alice married Melvin K. Phelps on May 1, 1951. He passed away in 1980.

After Alice graduated from school, she worked at E.J. Noble Hospital and then the McAdam Cheese Factory in Heuvelton. After marrying, she and her husband owned and operated Riverbend Dairy Farm on the Little Bow Road in Gouverneur from 1959-1980. Alice then worked for Allied Federated Cooperative as a milk sample courier and then for Gouverneur Central School as a “lunch lady”.

She was a member of the Gouverneur Senior Citizens and the Black River Valley Fiddlers where she had been a member since 1982. She enjoyed playing the piano, guitar and violin. She was self taught and very talented. She also enjoyed gardening and canning.

Alice is survived by her daughters, Melinda K. Virnig and her companion Thomas Ritchie of Harrisville and Teresa Y. and Maurice Gutierrez of La Luz, NM; sisters, G. Ruth McAllister of Carthage, Lois L. Steel of Spragueville and Anne L. Weller of Plessis; a sister-in-law, Donna Szenas; her grandchildren, great grandchildren, a great-great grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by a daughter, Carol L. Phelps who passed away in 2004; a son, Frederick C. Phelps who passed away in 2008; a brother, Donald F. Drumb, sisters, Doris M. Geer and Betty E. Benjamin, and her companion, Donald A. Backus

Donations may be made in Alice’s memory to the Black River Fiddlers Association, C/o Theresa Rocker, 40802 Co. Rt. 40, Carthage NY 13619

