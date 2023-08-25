Brew York: booze, brews, bands...and benefits

File photo of Brew York
File photo of Brew York(wwny)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Booze, brews, and bands. It’s all happening Saturday in Sackets Harbor.

It’s Brew York, a one-day music festival for all ages.

“Ten acts, full music fest, we’re bringing on two stages this year which is huge,” said co-founder Jason Price.

Brew York is a place to have fun; it’s also a place to give back.

Proceeds from merchandise sold at the event will go to a north country family with a child battling cancer - part of Brew York’s Rock Out Childhood Cancer Foundation.

Last year, the foundation raised $3,000.

This year’s recipient is 7-year-old Harrison Horning from Adams. He was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor. His family says they’re grateful for the outpouring of support from the community.

“They don’t have to worry about their mortgage for a month, or their light bills for a month. There’s a strain on the family and we’d like to help out,” said Price.

It’s an initiative close to Price’s heart.

“March of 2022 I was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer that metastasized to my liver,” he said.

Two months cancer-free, Price says helping childhood cancer patients inspired him throughout his own journey.

“Talking with them, it kind of inspired me to take a child’s approach to it. Being naïve to it. When you feel good, you do what you can. When you feel bad, you rest. I mean, just like a kid would do. That’s why you see so many kids beating this so gracefully,” he said.

Other proceeds and event donations will help north country first responders and personnel.

The gates open at 11:45 a.m. Saturday and the first band begins at noon at the Madison Barracks polo fields.

