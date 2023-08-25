Canton-Potsdam Hospital gets more money for medical residency program

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Half a million dollars awarded to Canton-Potsdam Hospital will support its new family medicine rural residency program.

The hospital is constructing a building in the Potsdam area with 16 exam rooms for practical learning.

Once built, the program will consist of a three-year residency that will prepare four residents per year with training and experience to become new primary care doctors.

The residents will further have the potential to stay in the area, which will help the county with its need for more practitioners.

The $500,000 was secured through federal representatives in Washington.

This project also received a $3 million grant from the state in February.

It’ll open in 2025.

