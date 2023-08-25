Charles E. Phelix Sr., 68, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Charles E. Phelix Sr., 68, of County Route 37, Massena, passed away at his home on August 23, 2023 while under the care of Hospice surrounded by his loving family.

Charles was born on October 10, 1954 in Potsdam, the son of the late Raymond and Bernice (Snickles) Phelix. He attended Norwood-Norfolk Central School and later married Lynetta Livingston on August 14, 1976 in West Sparta, NY.

Charles worked various truck driving jobs for the past 30 years. Most recently he worked clearing land in Massena Center. He enjoyed being outside, hunting, fishing, watching birds and deer.

Charles is survived by his wife, Lynetta; his children, Kizzy Phelix and companion Alex Viveiros, Jennifer Phelix and companion Eric Gibbs and Charles (Megan) Phelix Jr., all of Massena; 8 grandchildren, Montana, Hugh IV, Dakota, Mason, Kaitlin, Autumn, Peyton and Hunter; 4 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Alice Pitts of Norfolk and Anna Deon of Rochester; a brother, Floyd Phelix of Norfolk and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by three brothers, Raymond Jr, Milford Sr and Clifford Phelix; two sisters, Marie Guilder and Mary Matthie.

Memorial contributions in Charles’ name may be made to the American Cancer Society.

There will be no public calling hours or services.

Arrangements are under the care of the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena where memories and condolences may be shared online with the family at www.donaldsonfh.com

