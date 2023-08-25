WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Conway Richard Nyxx Newcombe, who left us on August 24, 2023 at the tender age of seven months. Conway was loved deeply by family and friends and although Conway’s time on Earth was short, his impact on loved ones will never be forgotten. Conway had an infectious laugh and a smile that would light up the room.

Conway was born on January 16, 2023 in Potsdam, New York. Conway is the son of Sara Newcombe, of De Kalb Junction, New York and Patrick Thompson, of Gouverneur, New York. In addition to his parents, Conway is survived by his brother, Louis Newcombe, who absolutely adored him, half-brother Oliver Thompson; and paternal grandparents Kevin Thompson and Barb VanDyke Thompson. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Richard and Jayne Newcombe.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 from 11:00am-1:00pm at Allen- Denesha Funeral Home, De Kalb Junction. His funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00pm at the funeral home, Pastor Martha Helmer officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Conway to the National Center on Shaken Baby Syndrome, 1433 N 1075 W, Suite 110 Farmington, Utah 84025.

