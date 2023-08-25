Craig Brennan, 75, Deer River

Craig P. Brennan, 75, of Deer River, passed away Wednesday evening, August 23 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family and caregivers of Lewis County Hospice. (WWNY)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Craig P. Brennan, 75, of Deer River, passed away Wednesday evening, August 23 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family and caregivers of Lewis County Hospice.

Craig was born May 1,1948 in Saranac Lake, the son of the late Henry and Marion (Moody) Brennan. He was a 1966 graduate of Carthage Central High School and served in the Navy during the Vietnam war from June of 1967 to January of 1971.

Craig married the love of his life, Rosemary A. Muncil, on February 14,1970 in Saranac Lake and attended JCC before beginning his long and celebrated career in law enforcement with the New York State Troopers, throughout which he was recognized for his bravery and service. He later served as an Investigator with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Troop D, out of Lowville, before his retirement in 2001.

In his retirement, Craig was an active community member and served as a board member of Carthage Area Hospital from 2002-2005, as a member of the Jefferson County Drug Task Force from 2004-2007, as a Lewis County Legislator from 2013-2017 during which time he served as vice chairman of the Board of Legislators in 2014. Craig was also a member of American Legion Post # 789, VFW Post # 7227, and the BPOE Lodge #1762, all of Carthage, and a member of Carlowden Country Club in Denmark.

Craig was energetic, kind, honest, and full of life. He gave his all to his family and friends and was determined to do his best at everything he took on. He was legendary for his oratory skills – he had the Irish “gift of gab” – and kept his family and friends entertained with stories and jokes at holiday gatherings and events. He was an avid golfer, and enjoyed cooking, motorcycling, sightseeing, his precious goldendoodle Charlie, and he loved the outdoors and spending time in the Barnes Corners area with his large and loving family.

He is survived by his wife: Rosemary Brennan of Deer River , one daughter: Jennifer Connor of West Carthage, and his two sons: Jeffrey (Gloria Hensley) Brennan of Champion and Christopher (Denise) Brennan of Lowville, his grandchildren, Corey Joseph Noftsier, Cort (Kaylynn) Brennan, Nicholas Connor, Landon and Reilly Brennan, and Nora Hensley and Ella and Anna Love Hensley, three sisters: Suzanne (William) Ryan of Skaneateles, Cynthia (Arthur) Quackenbush of Canton and Kim (James) Costello of Zebulon, NC, four brothers: Brian (Karen) Brennan of Carthage, Anthony (Kathy) Brennan of Gainesville, FL, Michael (Jacalyn) Brennan of Ballston Spa, and Duffy Brennan of Lake Hopatcong, NJ and many nieces and nephews. His sister, Linda Aubertine, passed away on August 5, 2023.

Public calling hours will be held on Tuesday, August 29 from 4-7 pm at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home in Carthage. A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be in St. James Cemetery, Carthage.

Memorials may be made to The Marion Brennan Personal Growth in Nursing Award, JCC Foundation, 1220 Coffeen St., Watertown, NY 13601. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com

