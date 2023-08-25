DC Reflecting Fools

Capitol Fools at Clayton Opera House
By Craig Thornton
Aug. 25, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

DC Reflecting Fools (Capitol Fools)

Featuring former members of Capitol Steps

August 26, 7:30pm, doors open at 7pm

Tickets are $45/$50/$55

(Side/Center/Premium)

Political satire continues upward with DC’s Reflecting Fools – the new musical parody group created by the co-writer and performers from The Capitol Steps. Members of DC’s Reflecting Fools hold up a mirror to the current political culture, providing song parodies and foolish reflections. Audiences may recognize some cast members from past seasons of The Capitol Steps performing breakneck-speed costume changes, over-the-top impressions, all-new song parodies reflecting the day’s news and the show-ending backward talking spoonerisms.

