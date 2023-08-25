WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

DC Reflecting Fools (Capitol Fools)

Featuring former members of Capitol Steps

August 26, 7:30pm, doors open at 7pm

Tickets are $45/$50/$55

(Side/Center/Premium)

Political satire continues upward with DC’s Reflecting Fools – the new musical parody group created by the co-writer and performers from The Capitol Steps. Members of DC’s Reflecting Fools hold up a mirror to the current political culture, providing song parodies and foolish reflections. Audiences may recognize some cast members from past seasons of The Capitol Steps performing breakneck-speed costume changes, over-the-top impressions, all-new song parodies reflecting the day’s news and the show-ending backward talking spoonerisms.

