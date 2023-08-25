DEC officials continue to investigate solar farm fire

Firefighters pour water over burning lithium battery storage trailers
Firefighters pour water over burning lithium battery storage trailers(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYME, New York (WWNY) - State officials are continuing to investigate why a solar farm caught fire in the town of Lyme late last month.

State Department of Environmental Conservation officials were seen this week at the solar farm property on County Route 179, where lithium-ion storage batteries caught fire.

Firefighters didn’t know for up to eight hours what chemicals they were up against when battling the flames.

It took a few days to get the fire contained. Many questions remain about what happened and if there are any lasting effects to the environment.

Meanwhile, the company that owns the project has the site under a 24-hour-a-day watch.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adirondacks File photo
Cranberry Lake land sold for $4.4 million
A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
St. Lawrence County map
4 chambers of commerce to become 1
File photo of an Apache helicopter
Fort Drum helicopter makes emergency landing

Latest News

The ribbon was cut Thursday on Jefferson Community College's new $4 million multipurpose turf...
Ribbon cut for new JCC multipurpose turf field
Viggo Mortensen arrives at the premiere of "Thirteen Lives" on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at...
History lesson: Famous actor hails from Watertown
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Firefighters make quick work of Ogdensburg fire
Wake Up Weather
Scattered showers today