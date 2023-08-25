DEC officials continue to investigate solar farm fire

LYME, New York (WWNY) - State officials are continuing to investigate why a solar farm caught fire in the town of Lyme late last month.

State Department of Environmental Conservation officials were seen this week at the solar farm property on County Route 179, where lithium-ion storage batteries caught fire.

Firefighters didn’t know for up to eight hours what chemicals they were up against when battling the flames.

It took a few days to get the fire contained. Many questions remain about what happened and if there are any lasting effects to the environment.

Meanwhile, the company that owns the project has the site under a 24-hour-a-day watch.

