Dr. Gerard Anthony Crawford II, 74, Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Dr. Gerard Anthony Crawford II, MD, of 950 West St., died peacefully at his home on Thursday afternoon, August 24, 2023, with his family at his side, while under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County.

A Funeral Service will be held privately by his family. There will be no public calling hours.

Gerard was born on February 18, 1949, in Washington, DC, the son of the late Gerard A. and Marion E. Quinny Crawford. He attended St. Ignatius High School and graduated in 1968 in Corozal, Puerto Rico. He then served honorably in the United States Navy from 1968 - 1972.

After his military service, he obtained his Master’s Degree from Boston State College, Boston, Massachusetts in 1978. He graduated from St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada, W.I., then served an internship and residency at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn from 1983-1987.

After finishing residency at SUNY Downstate in Brooklyn he moved to the North Country specifically because he felt that the rural area needed university-trained specialists in OB/GYN. He has been committed to providing comprehensive and compassionate health care to North Country women for over 40 years as evidenced by the fact that the majority of his former Carthage patients have followed him to Lewis County to continue with him. During his tenure in the North Country, he worked as a contract physician for Ft. Drum and provided colposcopy service to active-duty personnel and dependents. He also served as Medical Director for Planned Parenthood of Northern New York in the past and was an affiliated preceptor for LeMoyne College’s PA program for their OB/GYN. Gerard was a committed and caring physician.

Dr. Crawford married Antoinette “Toni” Currier at home in Carthage on December 31, 1994.

He is survived by his wife, Toni, and his children; Damien & Kate Crawford, Pennsylvania, Ian & Andrianna Crawford, Lowville, Logan & Alyssa Crawford, Florida, Sara Hutchins, Carthage, Ashley & Brian Sweet, Carthage and Gerica Crawford, Kentucky, as well as 7 grandchildren and one great-grandchild, due in December of 2023. Also surviving are his siblings; Christopher & Lynn Crawford, Bakersfield, NC; Marion & Robert Sentiff, Green Cove Springs, FL; Matthew & Barbara Crawford, Keystone Heights, FL; John Crawford, Jacksonville FL; Hannah & Al Alvarado, Hephzibah, GA; Ben & Susan, Doraville GA; David & Laura Crawford, Boise ID; James & Stephanie, Portland, OR and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Gerard & Marion Crawford, his infant son, Sam, his siblings; Daniel Thomas Crawford, Martha Anne Bernard, Charles Henry Crawford, Andrew George Crawford, Nathaniel Nicholas Crawford, Samuel Crawford, Sarah Elizabeth Crawford, and Judith Margaret Crawford.

His family has requested that In lieu of flowers send donations to Lewis County Foundation for donation in honor of Dr. Crawford’s retirement, Please mail your gift to: Lewis County Hospital Foundation, 7785 North State Street, Lowville, NY 13367.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 500 State Street Carthage, NY. To leave a message of sympathy for Gerard’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

