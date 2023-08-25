Firefighters make quick work of Ogdensburg fire

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Red Cross is helping two people after a fire in Ogdensburg Thursday evening.

The Ogdensburg Fire Department said in a statement that they responded to a fire on Washington Street around 5 p.m.

The fire was on the second floor of the building and when more crews arrived on-scene they determined that the fire had spread into the attic.

The department says the fire was completely out around 45 minutes after firefighters were dispatched.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.