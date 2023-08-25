Firefighters make quick work of Ogdensburg fire

Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Red Cross is helping two people after a fire in Ogdensburg Thursday evening.

The Ogdensburg Fire Department said in a statement that they responded to a fire on Washington Street around 5 p.m.

The fire was on the second floor of the building and when more crews arrived on-scene they determined that the fire had spread into the attic.

The department says the fire was completely out around 45 minutes after firefighters were dispatched.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adirondacks File photo
Cranberry Lake land sold for $4.4 million
A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
St. Lawrence County map
4 chambers of commerce to become 1
File photo of an Apache helicopter
Fort Drum helicopter makes emergency landing

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
Scattered showers today
Friday AM weather
Friday AM weather
SLC Public Health to parents: lock up your pot
Should pot be sold at farmers markets?