Jonathan Race, 44 of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Jonathan Race, 44, died unexpectedly at his home on August 21st.

A celebration of His Life will be held Sunday August 27th at Nig’s Tavern from 2-5pm.

Jonathan was born July 26, 1979 in Potsdam to David and Brenda Willmart Race. He graduated from Colton Pierpont Central School. He was employed at Lowe’s in Ogdensburg prior to becoming disabled. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his children.

He is survived by his mother Brenda, Tullahoma TN, 2 children, Savannah and Tessa, Ogdensburg, a brother Paul (Misty), Potsdam, and a bonus child Abigail LaRose Brabant. He also has a niece Hallie and a nephew Tanner.

His father predeceased him in October 2022.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

