Leon E. Shippee, 90 of Richville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Leon E. Shippee, age 90, of Richville, NY passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

There will be calling hours for Leon on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 from 4:00-5:00 p.m. at French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. His funeral service will immediately follow at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be share online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Leon was born on March 30, 1933 in Antwerp, NY to the late Elias and Dorothy (Worden) Shippee. He attended Antwerp School. He entered into the United States Army and then into the United States Navy.

On November 22, 1952, he married Venita R. Perrigo at the Gouverneur United Methodist Church. Venita passed away on April 14, 2011. Leon worked as a foreman for twenty years at St. Joe Mineral. He was an avid deer hunter, he enjoyed playing cards, wood working, gardening and agitating people.

Surviving are two daughters, Lauri and Jamie Andrews and Robyn and John Bango; three sons, Mark, Timothy and Tracy Shippee; two brothers, Elias “Michael” and Faye Shippee and John and Patricia Shippee; a sister, Jeanette White and several grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Leon is predeceased by his parents, his wife, two sons; Leon “Lenny” Shippee and Randy Shippee and a daughter, Donna Gail Shippee.

Donations may be made in Leon’s memory to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116

