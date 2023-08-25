Man accused of punching someone, causing face injuries

(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DEKALB, New York (WWNY) - A DeKalb man is accused of punching someone in the face during an altercation.

State police say 35-year-old Christopher Dafoe allegedly caused a bruise and cut to the person’s face and took their cell phone.

Troopers say it happened around 4 p.m. Thursday on County Route 17 in the town of DeKalb.

The alleged victim was treated at the scene by the Herman Rescue Squad but declined to be taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Dafoe was charged with third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

He was ticketed and released.

