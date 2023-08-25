Maple Grading School coming up next month

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’re a maple syrup producer, there’s a class coming up to help you improve your product’s quality and detect its different flavors.

Michele Ledoux, executive director of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about it. Watch her interview above.

The Maple Grading School and Quality Control Program is supported by the International Maple Syrup Institute and the North American Maple Syrup Council.

The class will be held on September 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Lewis County Education Center at 7395 East Road in Lowville.

The hands-on training will cover topics like density & equipment, clarity and filtering, food safety, the chemistry of maple colors, and causes of off flavors & tasting.

The $20 registration fee includes lunch and all training materials.

For more information or to register, email mel14@cornell.edu or call 315-376-5270.

