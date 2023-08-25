Nearly $2M deficit projected in Ogdensburg’s spending plan

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Preliminary budget numbers are out for Ogdensburg and the city is projected to see a nearly $2 million deficit.

This means the city doesn’t have enough money coming in to cover its yearly expenses.

The spending plan, which is on the agenda for Monday’s city council meeting, includes a tax increase that follows the state’s 2 percent tax cap.

Interim City Manager Andrea Smith has encouraged council to override the state tax cap in order to allow the city the option to raise more revenue through property taxes, especially following the city’s recent reassessment.

Last month, Smith said council had no appetite to override the state’s tax cap.

Under the proposed budget, Ogdensburg’s shortfall is $1.88 million.

To make up the difference, the council will either make cuts, raise taxes, or use the city’s savings.

Lawmakers will discuss the spending plan on Monday night.

