Playing pickleball to fight cancer

Pickled Pink Tournament
Pickled Pink Tournament(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Playing pickleball to raise money to fight cancer.

North County Pickleball is hosting the 2nd annual Pickled Pink Tournament to support the Gouverneur Breast Cancer and Ovarian Cancer Fund.

More than 70 players got into the tournament.

Things started Friday afternoon and will go until 10 p.m. Friday.

“When we started these courts, one of the most important things to us was for there to be joy and the creation of community and I can’t think of a better way than to celebrate community than helping our neighbors,” said organizer Teresa Fisher.

The event looks to raise $5,000.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adirondacks File photo
Cranberry Lake land sold for $4.4 million
A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
File photo of an Apache helicopter
Fort Drum helicopter makes emergency landing
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
St. Lawrence County map
4 chambers of commerce to become 1

Latest News

Bassmaster Elite competition
Nation’s top anglers compete in Clayton
Candles
Jonathan Race, 44 of Ogdensburg
Alice Helen Phelps, age 92, of Gouverneur, passed away on August 24, 2023 at Hospice of...
Alice Helen Phelps, 92 of Gouverneur
Raymond C. Dorr, age 94 of Watertown passed away August 24, 2023 following a brief illness.
Raymond C. Dorr, 94 of Watertown