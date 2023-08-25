Playing pickleball to fight cancer

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Playing pickleball to raise money to fight cancer.

North County Pickleball is hosting the 2nd annual Pickled Pink Tournament to support the Gouverneur Breast Cancer and Ovarian Cancer Fund.

More than 70 players got into the tournament.

Things started Friday afternoon and will go until 10 p.m. Friday.

“When we started these courts, one of the most important things to us was for there to be joy and the creation of community and I can’t think of a better way than to celebrate community than helping our neighbors,” said organizer Teresa Fisher.

The event looks to raise $5,000.

