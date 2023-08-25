Raymond C. Dorr, 94 of Watertown

Raymond C. Dorr, age 94 of Watertown passed away August 24, 2023 following a brief illness. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Raymond C. Dorr, age 94 of Watertown passed away August 24, 2023 following a brief illness.

He was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Ann Palumbo Dorr. He leaves his sons Chris Dorr (Peoria AZ), Eric Dorr (Hooksett NH), and daughter Heidi Dorr (Montpelier, VT) as well as two grandchildren Brandon Dorr (Boston, MA) and Shadow Dorr-White (Montpelier, VT), and many close friends. Born and raised in Watertown, the son of Clarence and Elsie Dorr, he was a lifelong resident of Watertown.

Ray started his business career very early in life delivering newspapers for the Watertown Times in 1943-44 selling each paper for one cent. He also worked for the Boy’s & Men’s Specialty Shop as a salesman from 1944-48. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1946 and was active as an officer for the White Arrow Club and the YMCA. Ray attended St. Lawrence University, graduating in 1950 with a Bachelor’s degree in Government. He met his wife, Ann in Watertown and they were married on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 1951.

Ray was an active-duty officer in the US Marine Corps from 1951-55, spending most of his time on ship in Europe during the Korean War with the 6th Navy Fleet as a Test Officer. Upon his return from sea, he served as a Test Officer in Quantico, VA in charge of the Dayton Air Show, Tulsa Oil Show, and Ft. Churchill Manitoba Cold Weather Training exercise. Ray and Ann returned to the North Country in 1956. He was a US Marine Corps Reserve Maintenance Officer, 2nd Tank Battalion. Ray served 20 years in the Marine Corps and retired in 1972 with the rank of Major.

Early on with the Marine Corps Reserves, Ray bought a home delivery milk route, and started Dorr Farms Dairy in 1956 (competing against his father Clarence’s business - C.A. Dorr Dairy). Dorr Farms Dairy thrived as a local dairy provider for homes and businesses for almost 30 years. In the mid-late 1960s Ray also purchased and operated two Esso gas stations as well as the Colonial Coffee House (restaurant) on State Street. He not only took pride in all of his businesses, but truly relished the friends he made over the years.

While Ray and Ann’s children were being raised, Ray was involved in civic and sporting groups including: Co-founder of the Junior Chamber of Commerce, the Director of the Watertown Airport Commission (‘60-’70), the Co-founder of the Watertown Skating & Hockey Association, and he was active as a coach in youth hockey, little league baseball, and Pop Warner football.

Ray and Ann also spent the summers with their kids and was a homeowner at Campbell’s Point Association, Sackets Harbor from 1963-2015.

The family wants to salute the caregiving team of Stepanie Lloyd : CJ Brye, Teresa Miller, Betty Maclachlan, Jackie Christensen, and Tesia Weston for providing Ray with such great care over the past few years. You are ALL are saints for the work you do and the care/dedication you provided.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, August 31st, 4-7pm at D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Watertown, NY, with private burial in October. Memorial contributions may be made in Ray’s name to: www.watertownurbanmission.com. Condolences may be posted to www.dlcalarco.com.

Due to construction on Keyes Avenue the funeral home parking lot may be accessed through the rear parking lot of First Presbyterian Church off Academy Street.

