PIERREPONT, New York (WWNY) - Ronald T. Van Brocklin, 77, of Pierrepont, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse where he was in the company of family.

Ronald was born January 2, 1946 in Pierrepont, a son to the late Ralph and Alice (Hewitt) Van Brocklin. He graduated from Colton-Pierrepont Central School and received his Electrical Engineering degree from Canton ATC. Ronald worked for Niagara Mohawk in Syracuse for a few years and spent 34 years at ALCOA in Massena, retiring as Senior Electrical Engineering Draftsman. He also taught night classes for electrical technician for St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES.

Ronald was a member of the Potsdam ELKS Lodge #2074, Pierrepont Fire Department, the Quebec Brook Hunting Club and the Honey Marsh Club with his brothers and nephews Chad and AJ. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to tinker and take things apart and to make maple syrup. He loved a good adventure and took pride in the fact that he’d been to the farthest points, N-S-E-W, in the United States and many points in between. His family request that you help fill his void by doing a small act for someone whenever you can.

Ronald is survived by a daughter, Karen Van Brocklin (Duane Villnave), grandchildren, Justin Van Brocklin and Jordan Delosh and great-grandson, Jay Van Brocklin, bonus daughters, Ronda Augustus and Karen (Rick) Mondoux, grandchildren Tyler, Ryan and Kyle Kain, Addison Savage and Carson Exware and great-grandson Trevor Kain. Also surviving are siblings, Fay (Barb) Van Brocklin, Marthena (Elbert) Whitcomb, Norma (Vito) Yourno, Meribeth Murray and Arnold (Anna) Van Brocklin and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ralph and Alice, Ronald was predeceased by brother-in-laws, Carmen Casolara and Vernon Murray.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the Pierrepont Volunteer Fire Department, 62 Old County Road; Canton, New York 13617 or to the Colton Rescue Squad, 80 Riverside Drive; Colton, New York 13625.

Calling hours for Ronald will be held on Monday, August 28, 2023 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and again from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton. A funeral service will follow at 8:00 pm. Burial in the Beech Plains Cemetery will be held at a later date.

A funeral service will follow at 8:00 pm. Burial in the Beech Plains Cemetery will be held at a later date.

