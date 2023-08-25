Sackets Harbor to open dog park

Site for future Sackets Harbor dog park
Site for future Sackets Harbor dog park(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Sackets Harbor will be opening up a dog park for all area dogs and their owners to enjoy.

The village board voted to use some of its American Rescue Plan Act funding to pay for it.

It will be located at the end of Hill Street and will include two fenced-in areas, one for smaller, shy dogs and another for bigger dogs. It’ll also include benches and a water station.

“We’ll probably raise some money from community members to add features over time, but we’ve got the funds to get it started and actually get the park open,” said Sackets Harbor Mayor Alex Morgia.

Morgia hopes the park will be completed by next spring. The price tag is around $18,000.

