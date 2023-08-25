Scattered showers today

Friday AM weather
By Kris Hudson
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A few rain showers moved through early this morning, and they’re expected to continue off and on throughout the day.

Downpours could be heavy at times, but we’re not expecting a washout. The chance of precipitation is about 50%.

It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid- to upper 70s. We could see a bit of sun toward late afternoon.

There’s a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

It will be mostly sunny on Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

There’s a 40% chance of showers on Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

