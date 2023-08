WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will produce clouds and periods of showers tonight and tomorrow morning. Expect lows in the 60′s.

Clouds and showers linger tomorrow morning. Some sun is expected late. Highs will be in the 70′s.

There may be a shower or two Saturday. Highs will be in the 70′s.

Sunday and Monday will be mainly sunny.

