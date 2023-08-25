Thompson Park pool closed for season, Alter pool open through Labor Day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s Thompson Park Pool will be closed for the rest of the season.

The city says it’s due to mechanical issues.

The splash pad will be open daily weather permitting.

The Alteri Pool will be open this Saturday through next Monday from noon to 7 p.m., and September 1 through 4 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

It will close for the season on September 4.

