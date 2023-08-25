Tina M. Gonio, 57, of Carthage; died peacefully on August 23, 2023, at the St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, NY surrounded by her loving family. (Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Tina M. Gonio, 57, of Carthage; died peacefully on August 23, 2023, at the St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, NY surrounded by her loving family.

Tina was born on July 13, 1966, in Watertown, NY to Robert E. & the late Judith M. (Scee) Marolf. She graduated from Carthage High School in 1984.

She married William F. Gonio on August 28, 1999, at the Church of the Nazarene in Carthage, NY.

She had a Master of Arts in Education and National Certification as a sign language Interpreter and was employed by Carthage Central School District, JCC, OCC, and many interpreting jobs, and eventually retired in 2016 from OCM BOCES because of health reasons.

She is survived by her loving husband, William Gonio, her father, Robert E. Marolf, Sr., her siblings, Amy L. (Bill) Davis, and Robert E. Marolf, Jr. all of Carthage, a daughter, Tamla Htoo & (Jason), Syracuse; and a Granddaughter, Linlin. She was a wonderful aunt to Stephanie (Brandon) Kirch, Lowville, and Jonathan (Miranda) Travis, Brooksville, FL. She also loved her great nieces and nephew; Hailey, Hayden, Brianna, Delaney, Lyra, and Isla.

Tina is predeceased by her mother, Judith M. Marolf, who died on February 25, 2023.

She enjoyed puzzles, writing letters, and sending devotions to inmates in prison. She was best known for her love of God, where she was a member at the Calvary Assembly of God in Carthage.

A Calling Hour will be held on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the Calvary Assembly God Church, located at 10 Martin St Rd in Carthage, NY 13619. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM at the church, with Pastor Bill Davis. The burial will follow and be held in the Fairview Cemetery in Carthage, NY. A reception will immediately follow the burial in the fellowship hall of the Church.

Memorial donations in Tina’s memory can be made to the Prison Ministry at Calvary Assembly of God, 10 Martin St Rd, Carthage, NY 13619.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Tina’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

