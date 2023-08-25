Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Public Square

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The north side of Watertown’s Public Square will be closed to traffic because of Friday’s Downtown Block Party.

City public works crews will start shutting down that part of the square starting at 1:30 p.m. The Block Party starts at 5 p.m., but organizers, vendors, and bands need time to set up.

Temporary barricades and signs will control the traffic flow.

The square will be reopened after the Block Party ends, around 10 p.m.

