Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Public Square

Traffic Advisory
Traffic Advisory(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The north side of Watertown’s Public Square will be closed to traffic because of Friday’s Downtown Block Party.

City public works crews will start shutting down that part of the square starting at 1:30 p.m. The Block Party starts at 5 p.m., but organizers, vendors, and bands need time to set up.

Temporary barricades and signs will control the traffic flow.

The square will be reopened after the Block Party ends, around 10 p.m.

be establishing a road closure on the North Side of Public Square on Friday August 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM to facilitate the Downtown Block Party. Public Works crews will follow standard protocol to establish traffic control by installing temporary barricades and signage throughout the duration of the closure. The North Side of Public Square will reopen to traffic once the Block Party has concluded and clean-up is complete. Any questions may be directed to the Public Works Department office at 785-7842.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adirondacks File photo
Cranberry Lake land sold for $4.4 million
A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
File photo of an Apache helicopter
Fort Drum helicopter makes emergency landing
St. Lawrence County map
4 chambers of commerce to become 1

Latest News

WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Clams Casino
The ribbon was cut Thursday on Jefferson Community College's new $4 million multipurpose turf...
Ribbon cut for new JCC multipurpose turf field
Viggo Mortensen arrives at the premiere of "Thirteen Lives" on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at...
History lesson: Famous actor hails from Watertown
Firefighters pour water over burning lithium battery storage trailers
DEC officials continue to investigate solar farm fire