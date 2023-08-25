TV Dinner: Clams Casino

TV Dinner: Clams Casino
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Clams Casino was Chef Chris Manning’s father’s favorite dish. The chef remembers having it every cookout and dinner partly his parents hosted.

He says cherrystone clams work best because of their size.

Chris says the dish was created by a chef at the Little Casino in Narragansett, Rhode Island, and became popular throughout New England.

Clams Casino

- 2 tablespoons olive oil

- 1 tablespoon butter

- 1/2 cup minced onion

- 1/2 cup green, red, or yellow bell pepper (or a combination)

- 2 cloves garlic, minced

- 4 strips of bacon, cooked, drained, and chopped.

- 1 cup crushed Ritz crackers or dried breadcrumbs

- 2 dozen large clams

Put clams in a baking dish and bake at 325 degrees until clams just start to open, about 25 minutes. Reserve broth. Remove meat from clams, and chop.

Sauté onions, peppers, and garlic in butter and olive oil until soft.

Combine clams, onion, bell pepper, garlic bacon, and cracker crumbs. Soften with reserved broth, if needed.

Mound stuffing onto clam shells and bake in 450-degree oven for about 10 minutes.

