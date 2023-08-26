Bonnie L. Henderson, 80, Norwood

Bonnie Henderson, 80, Norwood (WWNY)

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Bonnie L. Henderson of Norwood, NY died at home Thursday, August 24, 2023, after a brief and courageous battle with ALS.

She is survived by her daughter Amanda Corse and her partner Carl Morrow of Morrisonville, NY; son Mike Corse and his wife Maria of Pierrepont, NY; step-daughter Jo Michelle Blackburn of Catawba, NC; step-daughter in-law Janet Henderson of Flagstaff, AZ; eight-grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Joanne Curran of East Syracuse, NY, and her brother William Grant of Phoenix, NY; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Fred Henderson and her step-son James Henderson.

Bonnie was born February 21, 1943, in Potsdam, NY; the daughter of William A. and Elaine P. Grant.

She graduated from Sandy Creek Central School in 1961. After many years as a homemaker, she worked for Paces Dining Services at SUNY Potsdam for over 20 years.

Embracing pure kindness and a commitment to serving others as her core values, Bonnie was devoted to family and friends. She had a strong love of nature and all animals – especially horses and raccoons. She will be remembered by her email moniker of “NanaCoon” by many, having raised innumerable orphaned baby coonies throughout her lifetime.

Bonnie was involved in many organizations over the years: Girl Scouts, 4-H, West Potsdam Ladies Auxiliary, Canton Bee Group, St. Lawrence County Maple Producers, and most recently the St. Lawrence Valley Dog Club.

A member of the Peru Community Church, Bonnie faithfully attended online worship and supported many of the church’s missions.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, September 8, 2023 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, 4 Cedar Street, Potsdam, NY. A funeral service will follow at 6:00pm, with the Rev. Peggi Eller officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Deep Root Center, 48 Riverside Dr., Canton, NY 13617 or Peru Community Church, PO Box 38, Peru, NY 12972.

Arrangements are in the care of Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home in Potsdam, NY.

