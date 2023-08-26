Cleanup Continues after tornado weeks ago

TURIN, New York (WWNY) - It was all hands-on deck Saturday in the Town of Turin as the community came together at Snow Ridge Ski Resort to clean up debris following this month’s EF3 tornado. (August 7th storm)

It was all about teamwork wanting to help get the ski center in a position where it can repair and reopen.

“They’ve come from all over the place. There’ are skiers and snowboarders. There’s just the general public. We have some of our employees here. We have other ski resort employees here. It has been an absolutely incredible turnout today. We can’t be more thankful for all of these people that showed up,” said Nick Mir, General Manager of the business.

“Neighbors helping neighbors. I live local. It’s a family run business. I’m on the ski patrol here. When you hear your neighbors are having a hard time and something like this happens, it’s nice to see everyone chip in and help out,” said Tim Fraser, a resident of the area.

The business even had help from Greek Peak Mountain which is nearly 2 hours away. Helpers arrived with an auger truck to repair damaged lift lines.

“When your neighbors fall on hard times you have to respond with something. We decided to drive the two and a half hours up and donate some of our resources equipment and men to help out with the clean up,” said Gilbert Le Floch, Social Media Manager for Greek Peak Mountain Resort>

Some help came from out of state.

Mary O’Hara lives in New Hampshire but frequents the resort’s Moe Down music festival. She happened to be in the area visiting a friend and decided to put her vacation on hold to help out.

“I saw the pictures and it looked like a lot of stuff. I was like I’ve got arms and I’ve got legs. Anything they need I’ve got it,” O’Hara said.

Snow Ridge is on track to be open this season because of the help it is receiving.

