Eugene “Jerry” Mills, 78, Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Eugene G. “Jerry” Mills, 78, of Watertown, NY, passed away August 25, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, NY.

He was born on May 21, 1945, in Watertown, NY, son of Charles Allen Mills and Muriel Elizabeth Desormeau Mills.

He served in the US Army from 1969 until he was honorably discharged in 1971, during that time he served in Korea. Following his honorable discharge he returned to Watertown where he met the love of his life, Sandra Renshaw, and they were together for 27 years. Sandy passed away in 1997.

Jerry worked for Mercy Hospital as an electronics repairman where he maintained and repaired the dialysis machines at the hospital until he retired.

He enjoyed bowling, playing pool at the Watertown American Legion and VFW, going to lunch and dinner with family and friends, and he was a member of the Watertown Elks Lodge #496 and life member of Barben-Jones VFW Post 1400.

Among his survivors are his children, Alice A. (Jon) Mills, GA, Andrew G. (Patty) Mills, SD; a stepdaughter and her husband, Renee (John) Stano, Dexter, NY; two grandchildren, Douglas (Pamela) Stano, N Syracuse and Melanie Stano, Watertown, NY; a brother and sister in law, Robert (Izzy) Mills, FL; two sisters and a brother in law, Dolores Signor and Mary (Tony) Soluri; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and beloved Sandy, he is predeceased by a brother Charles Mills, a sister Arlene Mills and a brother in law, James Signor.

Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 31st at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Friday, September 1st at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Evans Mills Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Barben-Jones VFW Post 1400 or Watertown American Legion Post 61.

Online condolences may be left at www.hartandbrucefh.com

