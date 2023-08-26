Marion I. Murray, 87, Evans Mills

By Submitted by funeral home
Aug. 26, 2023
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Marion I. Murray, 87, of Evans Mills, NY, passed away on August 22, 2023, at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, North Carolina.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, August 28, 2023, from 11-1 pm at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, with the funeral service to follow at 1 pm, with Pastor Sara Lee from the Stone Presbyterian Church officiating. Burial will follow in Sanford Corners Cemetery, Calcium.

Marion was born in Evans Mills on April 19, 1936, to the late George and Mary (Gyuran) Sepko. She grew up on the family farm and graduated from Evans Mills School.

She married Richard R. Lawrence on February 2, 1956. They remained married until his death on September 6, 1989.

Marion married Leslie Murray on December 4, 1999.

She is survived by her husband, Leslie Murray; five children, Denise (Curt) Smith of Poinciana, FL; Renee (Tom) Johnson of Marcellus, NY; Norine (Lance) Stetson of Phenix, VA; Richard Lawrence of Sandy Creek, NY; and Robert (Angie) Lawrence of Adams, NY; four stepchildren, Toni Murray of Glencoe Mill Village, NC; Doug Murray and companion Maria Gonzalez of Warrenton, VA; Matt (Julie) Murray of Prospect, KY; and Jennifer (Jim) Cughan of Bloomsburg, PA; as well as a sister, Elaine (Edward) Charlton of Watertown, NY and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Marion is predeceased by two brothers, George Sepko Sr., and Robert Sepko, as well as a grandson, Carl Smith.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com

